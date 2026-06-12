A couple weeks ago, my friend Martin Brown said to me, “Man, you gotta write a book. Call it Pondman.”

D- You expect me to write a novel?

M- Yeah. Or at least a collection of short stories.

D- Dude, you know me. I can’t finish any project. The minute it becomes difficult or boring I’m out the door.

M- But you already have the stories! You’ve been writing them for years. There’s plenty of good stuff already. Just pick your best stories and do a little editing.

D- Yeah, but for it to be really good, I’d have to write honestly and not hold back. I’ve got a bunch of friends here whose antics would make for great storytelling, but I’d be outing them with their weirdness. They have some negatives. They won’t like it.

M- Just use pseudonyms.

D- I already do, but everyone knows who everyone is…Wait, how about I make it fiction? Pseudonyms and some embellishment, and everyone can just say, “I’m not that crazy guy in the book; Shumway’s making stuff up!”

M- There you go!

Yesterday the same Martin read my post about the commissioners meeting on Wednesday, which included video and still footage of the proceedings. He sent me an email entitled Uncle Cuthbert, with no message but only a montage of screen shots of a character in the front row, and accompanying text:

Here’s the deal. Take a look at ol’ Uncle Cuthbert. Do you think he cares whether or not you think his turquoise and purple t-shirt doesn’t match his country flannel shirt and floppy gold-digger hat? Do you think he cares that you think he’d have a more classic country look wearing proper cowboy boots instead of cushy walkin’ boots? Of course not- he wears what he darn well pleases, thank you much.

And I’m going to bet that ol’ Cuthbert speaks his mind as well, without giving a fat fandango what you think. And this straight shootin’, tell it like it is, gruff and crusty demeanor has endeared him to many, but has made him some enemies as well. He could have many more friends, but he just doesn’t care. Which leads me to an idea I’ve toyed with before here. Like I mention above, it’s an idea that would certainly improve my writing. It also could speed up our efforts in our get out the truth movement. What would it be like to practice absolute honesty? No, don’t be silly: not to wife (“Actually honey, I was assuming you’ve gained weight.”) and family (“What do I think? I think you’re all a bunch of media-bamboozled, vax-damaged Branch Covidians.”), and not to friends lite, like the lads on the soccer pitch (“Well, to tell you the truth, I like you guys but I don’t think contracting work and manual labor should be completely usurped by latino immigrants.”), and not to the checker at the Super-1, and so on.

No, I’m talking about honesty in my writing and to my brothers-in-arms in the movement.

In the arena of brotherly criticism, we all hold back- even with information that needs to get out. We don’t want to upset and alienate. Blunt truth will put people on the defensive, igniting pride and causing them to dig in, temporarily blinding them to the hard-to-swallow facts they need to hear. You have to be deft and gentle with your criticism, if you’re going to criticize at all, right? …right?

I’ve said that the Saturday breakfast group likes to let it fly, and we can discuss anything. I’ve mentioned the monthly Grog and Grub Club where political correctness is thrown out the window and many topics are taboo city. Still, in both venues, we humor each other; we congratulate each other; we generally try to keep the personal criticism to a minimum. The problem with this is, when a criticism is warranted, it remains unspoken and unaddressed, except behind the back of the person who might need correction. We figure nobody wants to be criticized, so we don’t criticize. Golden rule, right? I’m not like Uncle Cuthbert who just lets his opinion fly; I’m always wondering what the gang is saying behind my back, since I talk behind people’s back.

But then, who cares? There’s an existential crisis and maybe it’s time to stop worrying about people’s feelings.

I bring all this up because a friend tried to compel me to give him the hard truth about something he did just the other day. He looked me in the eye and said, “Don’t hold back.” And I sort of waffled. That is, I gave it to him half-heartedly. In the end, my careful approach didn’t work. He got the gist and got defensive anyway. We got sidetracked on a separate topic and argued until we were disgusted with each other and ended the meeting. My ‘deft’ approach didn’t prevent hard feelings. I may as well have been direct from the start.

I read a substacker who’s attempting total honesty. He says the results are good, so far. Maybe my comrades won’t mind hearing my as yet unvoiced opinions about them. Maybe they already know that…

We’re dissidents and tin-foil hatters. We’re weird by definition. We’re in Montana. It’s where misfits relocate. Have you not been keeping track of the news? At this point what does it matter if we offend a little? I can always pop DW in the nose if he goes too far.

So what do you think? Should I write Pondman and let it fly? Should I face a fellow rebel and say, “Dewd, you’re full of it! Here’s your problem…”

Should I talk about…

Greg and his conspiracies that are about ten miles to the left extremity of my overton window, fcol!

Brady and his boring personal stories of righteousness and heroism?

Stanley and his indifference to effective presentation?

Reginald and his ODD? (Oppositional Defiance Disorder)

Donald and his head-in-sand, prosperity-doctrine, we win anyway! Christianity?

Aston and his tendency to enthusiastically glom on to the most currently-popular and ‘convincing’ 2nd-tier influencers?

Rufus who knows everything. And I mean everything.

Aloysius who has been hen-pecked into oblivion?

Jace whose laziness, dreaminess and defeatism make me look like Tony Robbins?

Amber who is nice but whose fixable RBF (unhappy resting face) could break a mirror?

Gerhard and his ridiculous man bun?

Emilio the soccer friend in the local jail, forever awaiting trial and in need of a friend to talk to, but whom I suspect is probably guilty of some unmentionable stuff.

etc.

You get the idea. Everyone knows they’re not perfect and omniscient, and yet everyone including me of course thinks they’re right about everything they believe in and most of what they do. You could let sleeping dogs lie, but hey, Donald and Stanley and Jace probably need a shake up. And the movement needs honesty. And my short-story collection needs some spice.

Absolute honesty- good or bad? What would Uncle Cuthbert say? For that matter, WWJD?

ADDENDUM: I ran the theme of this post by Pastor John. We had a good discussion, and he ended it with, “The question is, are we going to be the kind of people who can go to each other, ask a question and expect an honest answer.”

DW- Exactly…but…what if they don’t ask?

Pastor John (pauses)- I’ve discovered that preaching doesn’t help (not preaching in the general sense of course- after all he is a preacher- but preachy correction).

DW- The student must come willing to the master!

PJ- Yep.

DW- OK, how about a salacious chapter to a tell-all memoir book called Pond Man? In that case can I expose the truth about goofballs who’d rather their secrets be hidden?

Just kidding. The conversation ended at “Yep.”