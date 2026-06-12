DW Shumway

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The Real Mary Rose's avatar
The Real Mary Rose
2d

Might want to recall what writing about his closest friends and confidants did for Truman Capote - ouch!!

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1 reply by DW Shumway
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Tess
1d

This is an interesting topic. Like you, I can clearly see those things I so desperately want to point out to others, but never find the effective way to express them. Either I'm too soft and they don't get it, or they choose to ignore it feeling their approach is just fine.

But on top of that, like Roger expresses from Biblical examples, I am feeling increasingly more compelled to keep my mouth shut. I can almost see God wagging his finger at me saying "you are to love and accept others without reservation."

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