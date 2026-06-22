DW Shumway

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Tess's avatar
Tess
1d

You'll never see me in line to get that crap. I don't want to fly because I'm opposed to the required biometrics. In fact, I don't want cyberworld "suggesting" items I may want to purchase based on my internet searches. I say leave me the h*ll alone!

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The Real Mary Rose's avatar
The Real Mary Rose
1d

Love this, DM! I never quite understand folks who just stare and do nothing when you say "Hi," it is odd. I am going to lean toward inner turmoil, unexpressed.

Yeah chipping the dogs was a BIG thing! Talk about a segue. And that happened like what, over 20 years ago? This plan has been decades in the "perfecting," nevermind making. That's why the mystery folks they pick to try to sell it is indeed hilarious and bizarre.

They must have done market research to figure out that the people they want to buy the chips-under-the-skin are the same dupes who would watch these salespeople and be like, "those are the people I wish to emulate." Or maybe those are the people they want to empower. Either way, this points to another failure of so-called "Wokeism," which makes folks want to hand over their own opinions and personal empowerment to someone else all in the name of virtue-signaling (appearance).

You won't see me doing that! I'm with you, I want to get to a place where I don't bring my phone anywhere. As it is, sometimes I forget it, and it's sort of thrilling.

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