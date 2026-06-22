Wallet, keys, phone, glasses

That’s my leaving-the-house mantra. If I’m successful and knowingly leave with all of those, I feel a small joy as I start the engine to the burb. This fall I’d like to get it down to just wallet, keys, glasses, and leave behind, or completely ditch the phone. Then later, the keys (traveling by bicycle and Why lock up?- Who’s going to break into the shack anyway?), and finally I ditch the wallet with ID, stuff a tenner in one pocket and my reading glasses in the other and I’m complete.

They’re counting on this desire to simplify, and the modern inability to pay attention (thus my need for a remembering-mantra), to make us want to just leave home with the smart phone and nothing else. It will be your telephone, your set of keys, your ID, and your pacifier/umbilical chord to the internet, which is the ‘reality’ you’ll spend more time in. What am I saying? It already is like this, for millions I’m guessing.

And let’s face it, I’m a willing participant in the digital panopticon. I may be on the front porch of Cafe Amore greeting people as they walk in, enjoying the rising sun and birds, but my attention is on this screen.

The next planned step, after the smart phone, was to be the chip. They are very close with the smart watch.

-I disagree. I see how people like the Apple watch, but they all carry their phones too. They need a bigger screen to look at.

-Yes, but imagine if screens were ubiquitous, like in the airplane, or in a Japanese restaurant where ordering screens and robots have replaced waiters. You come to Cafe Amore, sit down and an RFID reader recognizes you and a screen or holographic image with your ‘start page’ pops up. It’s not so far fetched. In fact, Bill Gates had exactly that kind of thing installed in his Lake Washington mansion decades ago. You remember- you pass by the fancy frames with digital screens and your favorite artwork shows up. A Japanese tourist-grandmother sees impressionists, the smart set from coastal metropoles see Conceptual and Dada which they pretend to like, and Ditch Valley folk, otherwise a bit uneasy in all this Gatesian extravagance, take comfort in a steady stream of Thomas Kinkade.

-Shumway, you’re gonna snob your way right out town, after a tar ‘n fetherin’.

-Oh, calm down. I’m just having a loff. I made fun of everyone, didn’t I? Plus I’m not making fun of my town Weedville, I’m talking about Ditch Valley!

-Well, anyway. Nobody wants that chip, except for a few crazy, Godless Swedes.

-On that we agree. It’s too invasive and freaky, and biblical! But they tried.

The thing about the new stuff they want to do to us- if it’s over-the-top bad, the tip off is the folks they get to pitch it.

In one way, having unsavory types do the sales pitch could be a revelation-of-method warning. “Why didn’t you pause when the best they could do to introduce you to the chip was not some Baylor University doctor/researcher named Anderson in a white coat, but Rolf from Malmö, with his death-metal t-shirt, face tats and lip piercings?” And did you see the ‘family’ in Florida they brought out to show you how wonderful the chip was? Totally goth and creepy.

So it could be the hey, we warned you aspect, or maybe it’s that these creepy people are all they could get on board with the plan, in the early rounds at least. Rick and Jan from Springfield, with their fifth wheel and dressed in Nordstrom casual, wouldn’t bite, even with the incentive$.

So they jumped the gun a little by putting the thing under your skin. Getting people to do it to their dogs, however, was a clever ploy. Even Rick and Jan agreed to that one because how else would they find Buster if he got lost?

I saw this all we have are weirdos dynamic at work in a recent substack post. Jana Bennun makes it her business to expose the upcoming, worldwide Noahide Laws before it’s too late. There’s actually a conference for eager gentiles coming up in November. I took a look at the organization heading all this up. Based on their promotional videos, they are still (and hopefully forever) at the is that the best you’ve got? stage of promotional personalities. Same as chips under the skin, the only way to enforce this unpopular idea- international new laws based on modern rabbinic interpretation of the Torah, with an all-powerful high court in Jerusalem- will be with political payoffs and force. These promo-folks won’t be convincing enough: An emphatic Indian dude and his submissive wife, a French ‘lecturer' looking like he’s strung out on meth, a Canadian college-student dweeb dress-shirt buttoned to the neck, and a bunch of 3rd-world villagers chanting and gesturing mysteriously.

This is not something keeping me awake at night, but seeing how Bibi and company already run my government, it’s worth keeping an eye on.

Noahide notwithstanding, I’m feeling chipper; in morning good news:

a strong majority of people greeted me heartily as they came to Cafe Amore. The men are batting 1000 and the women .667. I’ll take it.

A guy with an unapologetic mullet came in.

Pay-It-Forward Preston, local contractor, bought me my coffee.

I didn’t recite the morning mantra before leaving the house and forgot to pick up my wallet, but Weedville generosity picked up the bill. A good start to the day.

Why this picture for your thumbnail, DW? I don’t know- I just figured that by the looks of him, Timothy Matlack, businessman, brewer, scribe and founding father, never forgot his stuff when he left the house.

PS: I’m inside out of the glare. The men are now batting 800. A young guy just came in, looked me in the eye and said nothing when I said, “Hi.”