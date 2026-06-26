Pearl-Clutching Reader-What’s with that post title, Shumway. It looks Satanic!

DW-It may well be. I don’t want to promote Satanism, but it happens to be June 26, ‘26. Plus the number has a nice palindromic symmetry. Also, the new, facelift 626 was my go-to date car my senior year in high school back in ‘82/’83.

PCR- Well, I don’t like it.

DW- The car or the number?

You can have your 83’ 318i, budget Beamer driver! This baby, in manual trans. had get up and cornering and style for the ride to the multiplex with sweetheart.

-Mazda 626, heh. Champagne aspirations on a lemonade budget, Shumway.

DW-Well, it was a step up from my jr.-year, 1971 Mercury station wagon, with the ‘wood’ panels, that I got for 75 bucks (yes, the model with the 429, thank you very much- I didn’t mess around)

-Wait a minute, DW. If all you could afford your junior year was a $75 hunk of junk, lead sled, how did you manage a new Mazda your senior year?

- I didn’t. I had to ask my parents for the car for every date. Of course this involved the standard interrogation. What are you doing? Where are you going, bla bla bla. My big brother never had this problem- the ‘71 Dodge Dart was all his. Maybe I should have kept the Mercury. But then again, cars and no supervision- did it do the younger generation any favors?

Speaking of the number in the title- I watched Rosemary’s Baby the other night.

PCR- You phwaaat? Oh my stars!

DW- Relax, I watch the evil stuff so you don’t have to. It’s similar to my amateur muck-racking and conspiracy exposing.

PCR- Yes, but that movie is Satanic!

DW- You’re right. But there is a benefit in pointing that out.

The movie came out in the late sixties. It was set in the years ‘65 and ‘66, year one of the era of Satan, according to Anton LaVey. They even celebrate Year 1 in the New Year’s scene. I started hearing other kids talk about it in the late 70s. The Shining was scary enough for me and I never bothered watching RB. Plus, beyond the scary factor, I didn’t want any of that Hollyweird satan stuff to rub off on me. But I found the movie on the library-share database, and had it delivered to the Weedville Library patron-hold shelves.

I’ll spare you the gory details and just say that if you can stomach the depictions of evil, and fast-forward the sex scene, you might want to watch; it’s a well-made movie. The acting is superb. And it’s very educational. I think the evil Polansky et. al. made a conscious decision to spell it all out, way back in ‘68. It’s pure Revelation of the Method. You could say it’s the companion movie to 1999’s Eyes Wide Shut. What Polansky portrays in the movie is exactly what happens in elite circles, and Hollywood, in my opinion.

-Shumway, are you going to talk about stuff like this on BBR?

-Probably. You gotta put bums on seats, you know.

-Some bums are gonna leave their seats.

-I know.

Anyway, just make sure you’re wearing your standard plain, or byzantine cross, or crucifix, and say a prayer of protection beforehand, in case you decide to watch or rewatch this movie. And don’t include the kids, fcol!

Speaking of holy symbols, here’s a recent post by Tritorch on unholy symbols:

OK, this is all getting rather serious. Readers like Pearl Clutcher in the conversation above need a break!

intermission: I’m sitting here at the window table at Weedville Coffee. The big, ‘26 Chevy Tahoe High Country Z71 (msrp 75 grand) with California plates finally left. Now I’m watching an old guy with a total chick magnet. If I was single I’d pick up one of these cuties (msrp $200):

Indeed with his doggie Clem here attracted a local Jezebel struttin’ down Main street. She stopped to pet Goliath a bit. Luckily she was gone before Bev, Clem’s wife, came out with the drink orders.

Oh well, I’m too itinerant to have a pet…Wait, scratch that. I do have a pet! sort of. I’m the proud non-owner of a local cat that finally befriended me after the fifth time I rescued him/her from the window of the stairless 2nd story of the haunted house next door. I need a name for this handsome semi-stray.

Ol’ Grey comes around a lot now. He has a home across the street, but he’s usually out and about, on the prowl. He loves to use the tree to get up on the roof. I like his white streak amongst the all-grey:

DW- There. There’s your wholesome section of the post. Are you happy now, PCR?

PCR- Yes, DW. Thank you.

Anyway, let’s forget about June 26th. Right around the corner is the more important July 4th!

Yesterday I just drank instant, so I didn’t visit my favorite coffee shops. I did make the short walk to town, however. Here was what I was going to post, before I decided to put up the Linh Dinh interview:

The Bitterroot Beagle office is in an old brick building just a block and a half from my house in Weedville Hollow. A half block further is Main Street, with lots more brick buildings and a solid number of steady businesses, including my 2 coffee haunts, Weedville Coffee and Cafe Amore. At the Beagle they sell farm fresh eggs for $5 a dozen. I went in to get a carton and took the opportunity to talk to Richard Stillman, the Beagle sports writer, about BBR, after I joked about his responsibilities. “So you rush to cover the latest games and scores, and rush back to sell eggs, huh?”

He liked the idea of getting schools involved in broadcasting games. Apparently they already have serious media programs at Mountain View and Jefferson High, the two ‘big’ high schools in the valley. And Jefferson is already broadcasting their football games- but I don’t know if it’s on a local commercial station with a strong signal, or small radius ‘college’ type radio, or internet.

My next stop was the city hall complex, in an ugly concrete-block building a block off main. I was there to pay my water bill. As I was talking to the secretary, a jolly boomer type from across the room was calling to me from his desk.

-Surface Skimmer!

-Excuse me?

-Surface Skimmer!!

Ah. He must be referring to my USS Liberty cap. I didn’t know that Surface Skimmer was a friendly tease that submariners direct toward surface-ship guys. I was thinking, “Hmm. What type of ship could a surface skimmer be?”

“Oh, the hat,” I said, “Actually it’s the Liberty. It was an intelligence ship.”

He smiled and pointed at something on the wall which I couldn’t see very well behind the glass. “Let him in, Maggie!” Maggie buzzed the unlock on the door and introduced me to the Weedville mayor! I should have known who I was talking to. Local journalist indeed! He pointed to a framed certificate on his bulletin board above his desk. Ah, there’s a submarine on this certificate! OK, I get it. Mayor is a veteran and he sees gray-haired DW with the navy hat and figures here’s a brother in the bond! This is where I think I’m supposed to say, “Bubblehead!” and we have a nice boomer, good-natured-rivalry laugh together. I tried to rescue myself from my ignorance and said, confidently with a chummy smile, “Stationed down in San Diego, were ya?”

-Nope, East Coast. Norfolk and King’s Bay.

My ability to banter about good ol’ navy times is nil, so I said, “I actually wasn’t in the navy, but my dad flew on a carrier.” (I didn’t mention that my hat was to remind people, or enlighten them if they knew nothing, about the attack on the Liberty. I was just paying a water bill here so I didn’t need to face the wrath of the mayor, on the cusp of Independence Day, no less.)

-Why would he be wrathful for you to try to get people to ‘Remember the Liberty’?

-Because he’s a boomer veteran. I hope I’m wrong, but I gather that that cohort doesn’t want to hear about how the US, especially our military, has lost all dignity and independence, thanks to our country’s lickspittle subservience to Israel. And the Liberty incident is the classic example of this. Confronting this group on Zio-Idolatry is about like trying the same at an evangelical church. It takes time and a lot of tact.

Thanks to my decision to mask my rebellious, ugly-truth telling nature, the Mayor remained friendly. “Now you tell your father Thank you for your service, will ya?”

-Yes, sir.

Thank you, dad, for your service. I’m glad the Korean war ended when you were halfway there, sailing West on the Hornet, for your sake and theirs (and mine, obviously).

Here is where I shake my head and roll my eyes at the idea of running a local radio outfit, in the uber-Patriotic Bitterroot Valley, while continuing to talk like Candace Owens, EMJ, Cenk Uygur and David Duke on Israel and other stuff.

(cue Sloan Youngblood, smooth, deep radio voice):

“BBR: News, weather, events, local up-close and personal profiles, and a healthy dose of tin-foil conspiracy and anti-Zionism!”

Sure thing, Shumway. At ten you’re reporting on the baseball game, at noon it’s the festive Memorial Day parade, and at one you’re talking in detail about Tom Hanks and Harvey Weinstein and their underground activities in the Playboy-Mansion-to-Jack-Nicholson-Mansion tunnel. Yeah, that’ll work. Bluuuuuuuuu.

Maggie was quite friendly, like most clerks are in this valley, and knew I wouldn’t be coming around for a month, so she said, “Happy 4th of July!”

-Thank you! And same to you!

Hey, here’s an idea, let’s celebrate the semiquincentennial with our Victory in Iran at the same time!

-You think we won in Iran, DW?

-Hey, we signed that deal and Trump’s calling it a win right?

-Dewd, we gave away everything but the kitchen sink! And this stupid war has cost us about a billion a day! “Unconditional Surrender”- bwaaahaahaaaa!

-Who cares? Let’s just call it a win and bring the sailors and troops home. We could parade them down Main on the 4th! That’s something I’d come out to celebrate!