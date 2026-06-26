DW Shumway

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Roger Mitchell's avatar
Roger Mitchell
3h

Not that there is anything sinister to it, but 62626 is the zip code of Carlinville, Illinois. According to the 2020 census, there were 5710 residents in Macoupin County, which seems really low, but probably most of it is taken up by huge farms. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carlinville,_Illinois

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1 reply by DW Shumway
Roger Mitchell's avatar
Roger Mitchell
3h

-Shumway, are you going to talk about stuff like this on BBR?

Dewd! No holds barred, no subject taboo. At BBR, everyone can find something they hate...and something they love.

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