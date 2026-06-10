4: the number of doom
...in Japan, anyway. And here is Chapter 4 of the Controversy of Zion, by Douglas Reed
I’d say chapter 4 of the Controversy of Zion by Douglas Reed is the most controversial yet. Have a listen while you’re driving to the Costco, or washing dishes, or walking the trail, or making your famous jello salad.
Chapter 4, C.ofZ.: The Forging of the Chains (51 min.):
(By the way, I’m compiling all articles that have C of Z readings, in order of course. Here is that page. I intend to get all chapters up on my Rumble page too, if there are no copyright issues [I figure there aren’t as my readings come from free versions of the book readily available to the public.])
I'm in Queensland visiting family now, Dan, and strapped for time to listen now. But I have the book at home and it is very good. A must for those who want to know what is wrong with the way the world is "governed".