I’d say chapter 4 of the Controversy of Zion by Douglas Reed is the most controversial yet. Have a listen while you’re driving to the Costco, or washing dishes, or walking the trail, or making your famous jello salad.

Chapter 4, C.ofZ.: The Forging of the Chains (51 min.):

0:00 -51:16

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(By the way, I’m compiling all articles that have C of Z readings, in order of course. Here is that page. I intend to get all chapters up on my Rumble page too, if there are no copyright issues [I figure there aren’t as my readings come from free versions of the book readily available to the public.])