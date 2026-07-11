I scribble a lot in my spiral binder at Saturday men’s breakfast. There is not nearly enough time for us expert theologians to grace each other by fully imparting our wisdom. With this in mind I mostly listen. Here on Substack is where I pontificate, after all.

Bart Lambert asked an interesting question:

“Pastor John, what would you say about the righteousness of the Christian body over the centuries? Do you think there are swings in both directions over the course of history? Like, where would you place us in modern times compared to ancient times? Where have we been on average good or on average…lacking?”

This, like all questions, began a discussion, but one that I only followed loosely- I was too busy scribbling my answer to Bart’s question on my notebook.

That’s hard to read, so I decided to make a timeline on the keynote app. It’s totally off the cuff, very rough, and not meant as a guide. It’s just something I had fun coming up with and thinking about:

Of course you could quibble with all sorts of points on the timeline. I quibbled with myself after I placed modern Christians so low compared with people in times of yore. Are we that much worse? So I changed the criteria a bit in red. The new question would be, is the church that much worse?

-Come on, DW, it’s still very inaccurate and unfair; nobody is being stretched on the rack or fried at the stake in the Inquisition these days!

-You’re right; there was horrible brutality and violence in the old church. But still, I think the course of that timeline means something, especially at the end. Hmmm.

I guess I’m just rating the church low these days because of its fecklessness and cowardice in the face of The Controversy of Zion. That’s it. I’ll change the Report Card criteria one more time and make this thing make some sense. How’s this? Check the words in red:

313- Edict of Milan; 711- Moors land in Spain; 1520- beginning of Reformation; 1789- French Revolution

There, fixed it. Now it’s perfect history! And on that note, click here for Chapter 6 of the Controversy of Zion.