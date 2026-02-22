Had a conversation with a potential supporter yesterday. She had an idea that was somewhat similar to my representative-government campaign platform for the senate run. As is often the case, people will try to poke holes in the voting-app idea. As I said, I welcome this. But at some point I think I must declare that the rule I have to follow, simple vote Y or N according to the app, is the rule, no exceptions, hypotheticals notwithstanding. People get a kick out of presenting wild hypotheticals and then asking, “Then whattya do, Shumway? Eh? Eh?!!”

What if the people of Montana vote to invade Greenland and declare war on Denmark? eh? eh?

What if the electorate decides the US should annex all countries in between our southern border and Columbia? Eh? Eh!?

What if the people of Montana decide we should put Beelzebub’s ugly mug on the American flag. Huh, Shumway? What about that!? You gonna put Satan’s face on Old Glory? Eh? Eh!?

The hypothetical that my new friend yesterday suggested was, “What if the Montana electorate decides that we should allow partial-birth abortions?!”

I said, “That’s a tough one.” and she agreed. But what I was thinking was this. Montana ain’t gonna vote for partial birth abortions. There is a reason I moved to Montana, not New York or California. I don’t have to worry about this crazy hypothetical in this state.

Not being worried, I just said, “In all cases I vote according to the app.”

She talked about promoting conservative values and not abandoning them for political expediency, but I said, “Look, your values and mine are probably similar. Obviously I’m not for partial birth abortion. But my campaign isn’t about my conservative values. If it was I’d just be like the pharmacist in Billings opposing Daines in the primary- with no chance of winning.

Bart Lambert, present at the meeting, said “Let me guess. That pharmacist repeats all the FOX talking points and his campaign poster has red, white and blue all over and big, fluttering American flags.”

Dan- Bart! That’s precisely it! Boring, I-get-it I-get-it talking points and in yes, fluttering American flags all over the poster. You nailed it!

We had a good laugh and then I said, “So no, what gets me into office is something I hope will be appealing to all, regardless of political affiliation. It’s the will of the electorate, and that’s all.”

And if Montana votes for postpartum, “fourth trimester” abortions and the Devil’s face on Old Glory, (which again- they won’t, I needn’t point out) well, I guess they get their democracy, good and hard.

In this campaign I’m not just appealing to conservatives, small-government types, and Bill of Rights fanatics like myself. It’s not just the Larry DeVrieses, the Bart Lamberts, Janice Smiths and Sloan Youngbloods that need convincing; I have to appeal to (counter-clockwise from upper left) Candeesha, Serenity, Mn’quud, Crisanto, and yes, Pat:

I really appreciate how the local post office makes a special effort to feature in their posters people who look just like Montanans and those who have run the post office since 1775.

Here’s where the number in the title comes from:

Steve Daines received 333,174 votes in the 2020 United States Senate election in Montana, winning 55.01% of the vote.

An independent Senate candidate must get a number of signatures exceeding 4% of the total winning votes in the last election. That comes out to 13,327.

‘Friday’ Walk and Talk address (14 min.):

fun fact: campaign spending in Montana. Check out this bar graph!